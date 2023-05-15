Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan make Bradburn head coach of men's cricket team

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

KARACHI, MAY 14: Pakistan on Saturday appointed former New Zealand player Grant Bradburn as head coach of their men's cricket team for the next two years after he served on an interim basis.

The 56-year-old, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand, will be working under Mickey Arthur, who was appointed team director in March.

"Bradburn has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan men's team for the next two years after a robust recruitment process," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a press release.

Bradburn replaces former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, whose contract expired in February.
Pakistan had Abdur Rehman as interim coach for a Twenty20 series in Sharjah in March, while Bradburn oversaw the coaching during 10 limited over matches against New Zealand in April and May.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers posted healthy total after captain's knock of Tamim
Bangladesh in both youth and junior finals
Inter triumph, Milan slump
Pakistan make Bradburn head coach of men's cricket team
Dr Selina honorary National president of Modern Pythian Games-Bangladesh
Swiatek sweeps into Italian Open last 16, Medvedev triumphs
Shakib out of action for six weeks
Archery team leaves for China today


Latest News
Five get life term for killing woman after rape in Manikganj
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Lineman electrocuted in Sunamganj
CU admission test begins May 16
Two vessels dock at Mongla Port after Cyclone
Bangladesh Bank asks financial institutions to hold hybrid meetings to cut costs
Election-time govt can include opposition MPs in Parliament: PM
BCL man killed in Jashore road accident
Eighteen dengue patients hospitalised
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
High speed of wind, surges in St Martin
Cyclone Mocha completes landfall
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Cyclone Mocha: 10,000 houses damaged in Cox's Bazar
SSC exams of all boards for May 15 postponed for Mocha
Mocha heading towards Myanmar, Bangladesh's risk has decreased: BMD
Cyclone Mocha lashes St Martin
Monday's SSC exams of all boards postponed
Importance of Indian Ocean Conference for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft