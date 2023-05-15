Pakistan make Bradburn head coach of men's cricket team

KARACHI, MAY 14: Pakistan on Saturday appointed former New Zealand player Grant Bradburn as head coach of their men's cricket team for the next two years after he served on an interim basis.





The 56-year-old, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand, will be working under Mickey Arthur, who was appointed team director in March.







"Bradburn has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan men's team for the next two years after a robust recruitment process," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a press release.





Bradburn replaces former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, whose contract expired in February.

Pakistan had Abdur Rehman as interim coach for a Twenty20 series in Sharjah in March, while Bradburn oversaw the coaching during 10 limited over matches against New Zealand in April and May. �AFP