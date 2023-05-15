Video
Dr Selina honorary National president of Modern Pythian Games-Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Sports Reporter

Modern Pythian Games-Bangladesh gets an Honorary National President as Dr Selina Aktar Sampa was chosen for the post by Bijender Goel, the founder of Modern Pythian Games and Secretary General of the International Pythian Council a few days back.

Dr Selina who has experience leading several international organisations in Bangladesh including DLAA Investment Group, Successworld 1Bangladesh and Commonwealth Wealth Entrepreneurs Club is expected to lead the new sporting discipline in the country towards a good future.

Modern Pythian Games are based on the ancient Greek Pythian Games. Modern Pythian Games are inspired by ancient Pythian Games and have been revived by the representatives of 92 countries in New Delhi, India, in 2022.

Modern Pythian Games envisions establishing Traditional Cultural Games as a single global umbrella in the fields of arts, cultures, and traditional games.

The Games will take place every four years, and any national council should be allowed to bid to host them.

The games, festivals, and other activities will take place in each of the eight main creative fields, which are: music, performing arts, visual arts, social and traditional arts, language and literary arts, architecture and ecology, robotics and digital arts, martial arts, traditional games, e-sports, and air sports.

About Modern Pythian Games, the Bangladeshi said, "Our slogan is 'Unifying Nations Through Arts and Culture' and bring back art forms that are on the way out, such as those in the arts, entertainment, adventure, and traditional and technology-based games."


