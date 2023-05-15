Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:48 PM
Shakib out of action for six weeks

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of 3rd and final ODI against Ireland on Sunday and will be on the sidelines for up to six weeks due to finger injury.

It was the 43rd over of Ireland's batting innings during the second ODI of the series, a cover drive from Geroge Dockrell against Mehidy Hasan Miraz came direct to Shakib, which Shakib failed to grip and the ball hit on his finger.

"Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger while attempting a catch in the second ODI," physio Bayjedul Islam Khan revealed the condition.
"An X-ray confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal. Unfortunately, this means he is not available for the last match against Ireland," confirmed Bayjed.

It means, the 36-year-old will also face a race against the clock to prove his fitness in time for Bangladesh's one-off Test against Afghanistan next month.

Shakib in that match delivered wicketless nine overs and conceded 53 runs followed by scored 26 off 27 with the bat.


