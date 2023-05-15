Archery team leaves for China today A seven-member of Bangladesh Archery Team will leave for Shanghai, China early Monday (12.50 am) to take part in the Archery World Cup 2023 (Stage-2).





The seven-member archery team included five archers and two coaches, said a press release.





The Bangladesh archery team will compete in recurve men's singles, compound men's singles event, compound women's singles event, compound men's team event and compound mixed team event.





The men's and women's qualification round matches of the World Cup will be held on Tuesday (May 16).





Promising archer Diya Siddique will not be available with the team due to unavoidable circumstances.

Team-- Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, (recurve men's archer), Md Ashikuzzaman (compound man's archer), Newaz Ahmed Rakib (compound man's archer), Sohel Rana (compound man's archer), Bonna Akter (compound woman's archer), Martin Frederic (head coach) and Mohammad Hasan (trainer). �BSS