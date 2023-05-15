Video
BD migrants sent $774m home in first 12 days of May

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Business Correspondent

Expatriate Bangladeshi nationals have sent $774million as remittance in the first twelve days of May averaging $64.5 million per day, contrary to average $68 million per day in April, Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics that was available on Sunday shows.

Among 60 commercial banks operating in the country, five state-owned banks received a total of $122.22 million in the first 12 days of May. Agrani Bank was the highest recipient, with a total of $53.16 million, followed by Sonali Bank with $29.66 million, and Janata Bank at $25.20 million.

Private commercial banks received a total of $621.98 million in remittance during this period. Among them, Islami Bank Bangladesh received the highest at $157.93 million, followed by The Trust Bank Limited with $36.91 million and Dutch Bangla Bank Limited with $34.75 million.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank was the only specialized bank to have received remittance during this period amounting to a total of $26.15 million. Eight foreign commercial banks together received $3.62 million, with Standard Chartered Bank receiving $2.92 million.
A senior Bangladesh Bank official said remittance inflow in May was slower than in April and attributed this to the fact that remittance were higher in April due to Eid ul Fitr.

According to central bank statistics, the inflow of remittance in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was $17.72 billion. Within the first 12 days of May, the total amount received was $18.5 billion.

Banking professionals associated with remittance transactions said government's various initiatives have resulted in a rise in remittance inflows through legal channels.

However, there is concern that if export and remittance earnings are not adequate to meet the existing import pressure, there will be a widening deficit in current accounts.


