Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:47 PM
Home Business

BB supplied $12b to banks so far in current FY

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has supplied more than $12 billion to the banks in order to clear import bills so far in the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Between July 1 and May 10, the BB supplied a record $12.05 billion to banks, in contrast to the $7.62 billion provided to the banks in the entire financial year of 2021-22.

The central bank sold US dollars to the tune of $276.03 million in the first 10 days of the current month. It injected $851 million in April, according to BB data.

The dollar selling spree continues as imports have remained at an elevated level despite various measures unveiled by the government and the BB to contain import demand for non-essential and luxury items.

Forex reserves stood at $30.34 billion on May 10 in contrast to $42.20 billion in May last year Import payments declined 12.33 per cent year-on-year to $53.94 billion in the July-March period of FY23.
It was $61.52 billion during the identical period a year ago, according to central bank figures. But it rose 11.6 per cent from the import bills cleared in July-February, when it stood at $48.31 billion.

Higher imports took a toll on the foreign currency reserves as export and remittance earnings, the two biggest sources of US dollars for Bangladesh, did not increase to the expected level.

The reserves stood at $30.34 billion on May 10 in contrast to $42.20 billion in May last year, a decrease of 28 per cent year-on-year.

In April, remittance declined 16.27 per cent year-on-year to $1.68 billion. Overall, money transferred by migrant workers and non-resident Bangladeshis living abroad grew 2.36 per cent to $17.71 billion in July-April.

Export earnings dipped 16 per cent year-on-year in April, with overall receipts growing by 5.38 per cent to $45.67 billion in the 10-month period.


