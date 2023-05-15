Video
Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ICMAB celebrates 23rd convocation
24th Convocation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants Bangladesh (ICMAB) was held in a festive mood at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel on Sunday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP attended the Convocation as the Chief Guest while Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh of the Commerce Ministry was present as Special Guest.  Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, delivered the convocation speech as Convocation Speaker.

The Commerce Minister in his speech said: "Today Bangladesh is in the right track and has achieved the status of a developing nation under the right and visionary direction of honourable Prime Minister, the daughter of democracy, HE Sheikh Hasina."

 In order to reduce the cost of business, minimize wastage and misuse of resources, the role of Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) is indispensable, he added.

The minister with pride expressed that under his Ministry this efficient CMA workforce is playing vital role for fostering economic growth of the Country.

He further complemented that the world has been passing a crucial time confronting challenges one after another in last few years after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ukraine -Russia war compelled us to face another challenge. More or less it can be said that business community has been facing the challenges especially. So efficient human resources like CMAs' role in reducing the cost of doing business is crucial, he added.

He hoped that the Students and Members of the Institute would apply their knowledge and skills positively for the achievement of sustainable economic development of Bangladesh.

Speaking as a Special Guest, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, it is a matter of pride that, as a professional accounting body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce, ICMAB has been playing crucial role to prepare the professional personnel who plays the key role in the corporate and public bodies.

Continue its ongoing effort of supplying qualified and efficient human resources with high level of professionalism to transform Bangladesh to a developed nation.

Presided over by ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan, the event was also addressed ICMAB past president and ICMAB Convocation 2023 Convener Mohammed Salimand ICMAB Secretary Md. Kausar Alam.


