BD, Italy agree for bilateral energy cooperation

Bangladesh and Italy has agreed to sign a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement on energy sector cooperation to discuss LNG, power and technology issues in proper manner to support each other.





State Minister for power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Italian Ambassador in Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata discussed the issue on Sunday at meeting held at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.





"If we could be able to sign the MoU we could be jointly work in electric vehicle, charging station, solar, transmission line issues smoothly," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the Italian ambassador, a Energy Ministry's press release said.





During the meeting, the Italian Ambassador appraised the state Minister about the Italian situation on LNG, solar and energy sector.





State Minister told the Italian Ambassador that both the parties would be benefited if the proposed non binding MoU could be sign as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of Power, energy and mineral Resources.