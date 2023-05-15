Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:47 PM
Business

Profit taking drags down stocks

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 9.02 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,263 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 3.06 points or 0.22 per cent to 1,368. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.10 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 2,190.

The DSE turnover also declined to Tk 636 crore, from Tk 798 crore, the turnover on Thursday.

Of the issues traded, 54 advanced, 103 declined, and 186 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Life Insurance, Paper Processing, Sunlife Insurance, Agni Systems, CVOPRL, Intraco Refueling, Simtex Industries and Gemini Sea Food.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Trust Islami Life Insurance, Tamizuddin Textile, Simtex Industries, City General Insurance, Eastern Cables, Paper Processing, OIMEX Electrode, Kornphuli Insurance, Rupali Life Insurance and Monospool Paper.

The top 10 companies in decline are:- GBB Power, Sea Pearl Beach, Gemini Sea Food, Heidelberg Cement, BD Welding, Apex Food, Imam Button, Munnu Agro, Hawa Well Textile and Agni Systems.

At the CSE, the lead index CASPI decreased by 23 points. 33 of the 178 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 63 decreased and the price of 82 remained unchanged. Tk 11.77 crore has been traded.


