Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA chief stresses on market oriented education, skills

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

BGMEA chief stresses on market oriented education, skills

BGMEA chief stresses on market oriented education, skills

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has underscored the importance of equipping students with knowledge and skills that directly align with the needs of the job market.

It is often observed that individuals who have received traditional classroom knowledge without having link to real-life workplace struggle to effectively apply their learning in practical work environments, he said.

He urged the government and educational institutes to design courses keeping a match with the present and future needs of the job market to meet the growing demand of market-oriented skilled workforce.

Faruque Hassan came up with remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 'BUFT National Career Fest 2023' as the guest of honor on May 13.

BUFT Career Development Club (BCDC) organized the career fest at the campus of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in Dhaka to provide employers and job seekers a platform to match their needs.
Chairman of BUFT Board of Trustees Md. Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP, BUFT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. SM Mahfuzur Rahman, former BGMEA Vice Presidents Md. Moshiul Azam (Shajal) and Mohammed Nasir, among others, attended the career fest inaugural ceremony.

Hundreds of job seekers visited the fair where around 40 organizations including garment companies offer opportunities for the aspirants with making instant hirings and conducting on-the-spot interviews.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD migrants sent $774m home in first 12 days of May
G7 finance chiefs warn of global uncertainty as US debt crisis looms
BB supplied $12b to banks so far in current FY
ICMAB celebrates 23rd convocation
BD, Italy agree for bilateral energy cooperation
Profit taking drags down stocks
BD set to ink long term contract to import Oman LNG
BGMEA chief stresses on market oriented education, skills


Latest News
Five get life term for killing woman after rape in Manikganj
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Lineman electrocuted in Sunamganj
CU admission test begins May 16
Two vessels dock at Mongla Port after Cyclone
Bangladesh Bank asks financial institutions to hold hybrid meetings to cut costs
Election-time govt can include opposition MPs in Parliament: PM
BCL man killed in Jashore road accident
Eighteen dengue patients hospitalised
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
High speed of wind, surges in St Martin
Cyclone Mocha completes landfall
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Cyclone Mocha: 10,000 houses damaged in Cox's Bazar
SSC exams of all boards for May 15 postponed for Mocha
Mocha heading towards Myanmar, Bangladesh's risk has decreased: BMD
Cyclone Mocha lashes St Martin
Monday's SSC exams of all boards postponed
Importance of Indian Ocean Conference for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft