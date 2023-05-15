BGMEA chief stresses on market oriented education, skills Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has underscored the importance of equipping students with knowledge and skills that directly align with the needs of the job market.





It is often observed that individuals who have received traditional classroom knowledge without having link to real-life workplace struggle to effectively apply their learning in practical work environments, he said.





He urged the government and educational institutes to design courses keeping a match with the present and future needs of the job market to meet the growing demand of market-oriented skilled workforce.





Faruque Hassan came up with remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 'BUFT National Career Fest 2023' as the guest of honor on May 13.





BUFT Career Development Club (BCDC) organized the career fest at the campus of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in Dhaka to provide employers and job seekers a platform to match their needs.

Chairman of BUFT Board of Trustees Md. Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP, BUFT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. SM Mahfuzur Rahman, former BGMEA Vice Presidents Md. Moshiul Azam (Shajal) and Mohammed Nasir, among others, attended the career fest inaugural ceremony.





Hundreds of job seekers visited the fair where around 40 organizations including garment companies offer opportunities for the aspirants with making instant hirings and conducting on-the-spot interviews. �UNB