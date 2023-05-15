EBL hosts Joyee graduation event for women entrepreneurs

Video
Home Business

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) hosted Joyee Graduation Ceremony at its head office in the city's Gulshan area recently.

The first batch of Joyee graduates attended the exclusive 6-month women entrepreneurs' development program jointly organized by EBL and Prerona Foundation.

The graduation certificates were handed over  by the Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar and CEO of Prerona Foundation Md. Azizur Rhman FCS, says a press release.

Joyee was launched last year with the vision to building entrepreneurial abilities of growth-stage women entrepreneurs and enhances their creditworthiness.

The program extensively focuses on a structured approach to develop the required skills of an entrepreneur and support the complete process of transforming their business into a successful, scalable and sustainable venture.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, Eastern Bank Ltd, said, "EBL Women Banking is committed to harness and develop skillsets of women entrepreneurs for their sustainable growth.

Joyee program is designed to help women entrepreneurs' access to various schemes of finance, training, mentoring, networking and business support services to overcome existential barriers in the emerging markets."

Md. Azizur Rahman FCS, CEO of Prerona Foundation, said "Along with the various initiatives and plans of the government to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs in the economy, we are happy to take this step jointly with Eastern Bank Ltd. as a part of non-governmental organizations and civil society.

Prerona Foundation aims to ensure the involvement of women in the national economy and create a favorable environment for women entrepreneurs through this program."

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail  and SME Banking;  Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking  of EBL; COO of Prerona Foundation Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah; Strategic Consultant of MGM Consultancy Ltd.

Melita Mehjabeen  along with senior officials from  concerned organizations were also present on the occasion.


