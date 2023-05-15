CSE holds training on treasure bonds

Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC (CSE) in collaboration with Bangladesh Bank (BB) held a training session for its officials on Government Securities (Treasury Bonds) recently, says a press release.





The training was an effort on the part of CSE to help its executives for updating their managing skills, which has the added benefit of raising their morale and enhancing their ability to concentrate and do their jobs.







On behalf of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Anwar Hossan, Additional Director of Debt Management Dept. was presented as the Resource Person in the program and M. Sadeque Ahmed, Head of Training and Awareness Dept. of CSE coordinated the whole program. All executives of CSE have actively participated in the program.





In his inaugural speech the Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of CSE Mohammed Mahadi Hasan, CFA mentioned that the scheduled time-demanding training is an interesting twist on motivating and leading bourse executives, as they will use their newly acquired organizational skills to boost productivity and convey the same to the relevant stakeholders, including the investors in our capital market.





In order to gain a deeper understanding and insights into the recently introduced product in the exchange platform and address the unique challenges for trading such, CSE also anticipates that the blended-learning approach on the specifically targeted topic and issue that pertain to the regulators will enable the executives of the bourse to address many grey areas on the government securities.





It is mentionable here that the Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC, Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd., and Central Depository Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding and held numerous meetings and discussions regarding the trading of Government Securities (G-Sec.) / Treasury Bonds (T-Bonds) over the years; and on October 10, 2022, trading of G-Sec. / T-Bonds began on the exchanges' platforms.





243 Treasury Bonds with terms ranging from 2 to 20 years are currently listed on the CSE.