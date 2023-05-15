Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023
StanChart unveils maiden insurance tagged credit card

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

This week marked the launch of the Standard Chartered MetLife Assurance Credit Card (Assurance Card) with Mastercard - the nation's first-ever card offering to provide customers with insurance coverage.

The newly introduced co-branded credit card enables users to avail insurance and lifestyle benefits in tandem.

With Standard Chartered covering the insurance premium, customers will be able to reap the benefits of MetLife's comprehensive health and life insurance plans from day one, said a press release.
The Assurance Card, which boasts zero annual fees for the first year, will help customers to cover the cost of medical and healthcare related expenses as well as death and disability coverage of up to BDT 5 lakhs.

A never-before-seen benefit includes coverage of up to BDT 3,000 per day for hospital stays. When charging the Assurance Card at major health centres across Bangladesh, customers will also be able to take advantage of discounts of up to 35 percent.

Card users will also enjoy a range of lifestyle offers such as a free Priority Pass, year-round access to airport lounges and facilities, and BOGO benefits at selected retailers and restaurants. Assurance Card customers will be able to earn Reward Points - which can be used later on to waive annual fees.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "As needs shift, Standard Chartered remains dedicated to helping our customers to build a better life and prepare for the future.

Transacting digitally - by using our Assurance Card for doctor's visits, hospital stays, and life insurance benefits - makes it possible to deal with life's difficulties without sacrificing safety and security.


