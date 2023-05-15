DSE delegation meets BGMEA President A delegation of 5 members of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) led by its Managing Director (Acting) M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar recently met with the BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.





Tthe purpose of the meeting was to initiate discussions on potential collaboration between the DSE and BGMEA in order to strengthen the mutual cooperation, says a press release.





Both parties engaged in productive conversations regarding various aspects, including financing opportunities, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, branding strategies, and the promotion of Green Ready-Made Garments (RMG) through DSE platform.







The primary goal was to explore the possibilities and seize the numerous opportunities available to onboard BGMEA member organizations onto the Capital Market Platform through advisory services of DSE.

Managing Director (Acting) expressed his commitment to assist the growth of RMG industry by easing access to the capital market under the capacity of the Exchange.







He emphasized the value of cooperation and shared insights on how the DSE's robust framework could be leveraged to benefit the BGMEA member organizations.





BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his appreciation to the DSE team for visiting BGMEA and highlighting the issues of inherent opportunities of the capital market.







He emphasized the potential cooperation between DSE and BGMEA such as access to diversified funding options, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, branding and promotion strategies, partnership arrangement for capacity development of BGMEA member organizations through capital market.





Both parties concluded the meeting with a renewed commitment to further explore the potential collaboration and agreed to continue to exchange thoughts on the outlined areas of interest.







They are very keen to form a strategic partnership that would foster sustainable growth and development, and which ultimately contribute to the prosperity of the RMG industry and the capital market of Bangladesh and ultimately to the overall economy of the country.





Miran Ali, Vice President and Asif Ashraf, Director of BGMEA and Md. Samiul Islam, Senior General Manager, Market Development Division, DSE, Saied Mahmud Zubayer, DGM, Md. Sahadat Hossain, Senior Manager, and Mohammad Sohailur Rahman, Executive of Issue Marketing, Promotion and Debt Market Development, DSE were also present in the meeting.