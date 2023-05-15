Sugar price rises in line with int’l market: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the price of sugar has increased due to increase in the price in international market. Because, he pointed out that about 99 per cent of the country's sugar requirement comes from import.







Apart from this, the price of edible oil has increased not because of increase of its price in international market but for the fact that the National Board of Revenue-NBR has not continued duty exemption on import of edible oil since last April, the minister said.





He told journalists at the opening of sales of TCB's product for May, 2023 among one crore family card holder of low income people across the country at Siraj Mia Memorial School ground in Badda in the capital on Sunday.



The Commerce Minister said, "Soyabean oil, pulses and sugar are import dependent. The price of sugar has increased in international market for the past few days. The prices of products which are imported and sold in the country have to be coordinated with international market.







We try to keep pace with international market. Nonetheless, many unscrupulous traders try to sell at high prices. For this, we take steps through market monitoring with concerned authorities including the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate to reign the situation.





The Minister said a letter has been sent to NBR to continue duty exemption on edible oil which will expire on May 31. A letter will also be given to NBR to continue duty exemption of sugar. If they continue to cut duty, oil and sugar prices in the market may come down.







Otherwise the price increases in international market will affects domestic market.





He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the initiative to distribute oil, sugar and other products through TCB so that low-income people can buy essentials at low prices. One crore families benefit from it once every month.







TCB buys these products and sells at low prices. If the price increases, TCB also has to buy at additional cost, he said.





Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, was present as special guest on the occasion. TCB Chairman Brigadier General Ariful Hasan, Ward Councilor No. 37 of North City Corporation Jahangir Alam among others was also present.