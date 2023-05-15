Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023
Robi boasts of having highest single app user base

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Robi clocked up the highest single app user base in the industry- 1 crore 47 lakhs 50 thousand, at the end of Q1'23.

Robi's digital transformation journey continued to gather momentum with digital recharge contributing 41.6% of the company's total recharge in Q1'23.

Robi's digital supremacy is reflected in the fact that 58% of its subscribers were using smartphones (whereas the industry average is only around 50%); moreover, 45% of smartphone users were using the company's self-care app, My Robi and My Airtel, says a press release.

With 55.4% of its total subscribers being 4G users, Robi continued to maintain leadership in 4G market. This is the highest proportion of 4G users among all the operators in the industry. Robi ensured 98.4% population coverage of its 4G network with 15,844 4G sites.
In terms of data users, around 76% of Robi's total subscribers were internet subscribers in Q1'23 (Highest percentage of data users in the industry), and 73.1% of data users were 4G users.

Robi data subscribers consumed 6.23GB data every month on an average in Q1'23. Compared to the same quarter last year, data usage per subscriber, per month, increased by 34.8%.

Unfortunately, due to forex loss, and high taxation, especially, 2% minimum tax, Robi's leadership position as a digital company was not fully reflected in its profit after tax (PAT) for Q1'23; PAT for the quarter stood at 42 crore taka.

However, compared to last quarter, Robi's revenue shot up by 4.1% in Q1'23 to reach 2,347.7 crore taka, while compared to the same quarter last year, it grew by 16.3%.

Voice revenue increased by 5.2% compared to last quarter and by 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Data revenue grew by 3.4% compared to last quarter, while the same increased by 17.5% compared to same quarter last year.

Having added 12 lakhs subscribers, Robi's subscriber base reached 5 crore 56 lakhs, representing 30.2% of the subscriber market share at the end of Q1'23.

Data subscriber base grew by 2.5% compared to last quarter to reach 4 crore 21 lakhs. Compared to the same quarter last year, data subscriber base grew by 6.1%.

Robi's 4G subscriber base reached 3 crore 8 lakhs by end of Q1'23. Compared to last quarter, 4G subscriber base grew by 6.6%, and compared to the same quarter last year, it grew by 24%.


