Senior Comm Secy gets 1-year service extension

Tapan Kanti Ghosh will continue as senior secretary of commerce ministry for another year. A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday appointing him contractually for one year from May 18 on condition of suspension of his post-retirement leave and other benefits.





Ghosh, studied economics at Dhaka University and joined the government service as a member of administration cadre in 1989. He was promoted to the post of senior secretary on December 30 2021.







Before that, he served the commerce ministry secretary on June 2 of the same year. Earlier before joining this ministry on July 7, he was working as a secretary in the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the notification said.