Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:45 PM
Senior Comm Secy gets 1-year service extension

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Correspondent

Tapan Kanti Ghosh will continue as senior secretary of commerce ministry for another year. A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday appointing him contractually for one year from May 18 on condition of suspension of his post-retirement leave and other benefits.

Sources said Tapan Kanti Ghosh will be appointed as Senior Secretary of commerce ministry on contractual basis. The notification also informed that other conditions of this contractual appointment will be determined of suspension of retirement benefits and other related benefits.

Ghosh, studied economics at Dhaka University and joined the government service as a member of administration cadre in 1989. He was promoted to the post of senior secretary on December 30  2021.

Before that, he served the commerce ministry secretary on June 2 of the same year. Earlier before joining this ministry on July 7, he was working as a secretary in the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the notification said.


