BIDS to hold 2-day dev research almanac May 17,18

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) is going to organize a two-day research almanac titled BIDS Research ALMANAC 2023 on Development Prospects and Challenges.







The event will take place at the Lakeshore Hotel in the capital on May 17 and 18 next, says a press release.





The event aims to showcase the latest research works on development conducted by BIDS researchers to a broader audience, including scholars from home and abroad, academicians, donor agencies, development practitioners, media, civil society, and the government.



With a focus on diverse socio-economic issues in Bangladesh, this event provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights on the country's development prospects and challenges.





The event will feature a keynote speech, followed by six technical sessions on the diverse socio-economic issues of Bangladesh. BIDS Director General Dr. Binayak Sen will present his keynote speech on "Urban Poverty Dynamics during Covid-19: Anatomy of Resilience."







The technical sessions will cover topics such as rural dynamics and employment, macroeconomic issues and firms, human development and covid-19, skill and labor market outcomes, poverty and health equity, and emerging development issues.





The event will be attended Planning Minister M A Mannan, MP and State Minister Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam as the chief guest and special guests respectively.







Prime Ministers's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr. Mashiur Rahman and Bangladesh Bank Governor Md. Abdur Rouf Talukder will attend the closing session as the chief guest and special guests respectively.





BIDS Senior Research Fellow Dr. Kazi Iqbal will summarize the key takeaways from the event under the title "What Did We Learn from the BIDS Research Almanac 2023?" to stimulate further engagement in the development discourse of the country, which will be followed by a panel discussion with policymakers, development practitioners, economists, and other experts.