Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:45 PM
SIBL opens ten agent banking outlets

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened ten agent banking outlets through virtual platform at its head office on Sunday, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the agent banking outlets as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.

Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director spoke on the occasion. Among others, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking, were also present. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches, Agents, and local elite joined the programme virtually.


