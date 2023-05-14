Road accidents kill 497, injure 778 in April







Besides, 201 people died in 191 motorcycle accidents, which was 40.44 per cent of the total deaths.



Motorcycle accident rate was 44.31 per cent. 109 pedestrians were killed in the accident, which was

21.93 per cent of the total fatalities. 71 vehicle drivers and assistants were also killed.



At the same time, 11 people were killed and 3 people were missing in 9 boat accidents. 19 people were killed and 67 injured in 16 railway accidents.



The information was given by a report-Accident Report of April-by Saidur Rahman, Executive Director of Road Safety Foundation, on Saturday. The Road Safety Foundation compiled the report based on data from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.



According to the report, most accidents and casualties occurred in Dhaka division. 134 people were killed in 122 accidents in the division. Lowest occurred in Sylhet Division. 25 people were killed in 21 accidents in the division. 33 people were killed in 21 accidents in Chattogram as a single district. The least was occurred in Rangamati and Barguna districts. Four minor accidents in these two districts resulted in no loss of life.



19 people were killed and 34 injured in 23 accidents in the capital Dhaka.



The causes of the accident were cited as- Defective vehicle; reckless speed; Reckless mentality of drivers; inefficiency; physical and mental illness; Not fixed salary and working hours; Low speed traffics on highways; Reckless motorcycle riding by youth; Tendency of ignorance and disobedience of traffic laws among the people; Poor traffic management; BRTA's lack of capacity and extortion in the public transport sector.



