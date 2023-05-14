Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Turkey goes to polls today

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

ANKARA, May 13: Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday will have President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing unprecedented challenges that could end his two-decade rule.

Voters will decide the fate of Turkey's democracy less than three months after a February 6 earthquake killed more than 50,000 people and displaced more than more than 5.9 million across southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The elections also take place amid a serious economic crisis and what analysts say is democratic erosion under Erdogan's government.

Analysts predict a record voter turnout this year, and a tight race between Erdogan and the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and presidential nominee for the six-party Nation Alliance bloc.

More than 1.8 million voters living abroad already cast their votes on April 17, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported Wednesday, citing the country's deputy foreign minister.

Turkey's demographics are also expected to play a role. Most of the provinces struck by the February earthquake were strongholds of Erdogan and his AK Party. But Supreme Election Council (YSK) chief Ahmet Yener said last month that at least 1 million voters in quake-stricken zones are expected not to vote this year amid displacement.     
�CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran blames army chief for arrest episode
Road accidents kill 497, injure 778 in April
Turkey goes to polls today
$165m US fund for clean energy in Indian Ocean Region: Sherman
Power cut hits country as LNG supply to power plants suspended for cyclone
PM to brief media on tri-nation tour tomorrow
2 lakh people moved to safety from Cox's Bazar, St Martin's  
JSD Prez Rab hospitalised Fakhrul visits him


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning as Mocha approaches
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft