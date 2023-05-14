Video
Sunday, 14 May, 2023
$165m US fund for clean energy in Indian Ocean Region: Sherman

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Saturday that the US have announced a plan to provide $165 million for programmes across the Indian Ocean region that address climate change adaptation and mitigation, including the transition to a clean energy future.

"We are seeking to provide $6 million, for regional maritime security initiatives - partnering with Bangladesh, India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. This funding will bolster interdiction and law enforcement capacity in the Indian Ocean's South Asian sub-region," the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has said while addressing the Indian Ocean Conference 2023 at a local Hotel.

She said this region does face serious challenges. The climate crisis touches us all, but it has a disproportionate impact on Indian Ocean countries. For some, particularly island states, climate change represents an existential threat.

 "Piracy, armed robbery at sea, and trafficking degrade maritime security. And illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing threaten blue economies, which need to be sustainable for future generations to prosper," she said.

All of these challenges require a concerted and collaborative approach among all of them, countries, multilateral bodies like IORA, civil society, and people, Sherman said.

The United States was represented with Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs for Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, leading the delegation.

Sherman thanked Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen for hosting the Indian Ocean Conference 2023 and for inviting her to speak to the esteemed group. She also thanked India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the India Foundation for their partnership in helping to organize the event each year.



