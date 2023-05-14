Power cut hits country as LNG supply to power plants suspended for cyclone







However, as an immediate effect, the Power Development Board (PDB) shut down the gas fired power plants at Chittagong, Megnaghat, Haripur and Siddhirganj areas totally or partially that triggered massive load-shedding across the country.

The country has been experiencing a huge load-shedding of over 2000 MW as gas shortage forced the authorities to shutdown a number of gas-fired power plants.





The State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid regretted the temporary inconvenience. Gas supply will be normal at the earliest possible time, he said.



The Met Office said that a very severe cyclonic storm Mocha was expected to hit the coastal region of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram on Saturday evening at a speed of 150-180 km. The sea became very rough from Friday morning, thus we to suspended all of our activity (operational) since Friday evening, a senior official of the Energy Division said.



Due to force shutdown of the power plants at Chittagong, Megnaghat, Haripur and Siddhirganj areas, capital Dhaka experienced around 8,00 MW of load-shedding on Saturday daytime.



Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) Managing Director Bikahs Dewan said they are getting 1,200 MW of electricity against the demand of 1,678 MW in daytime.



Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (DESCO) Managing Director Kawsar Amir Ali said against the demand of 1,157 MW of electricity it got 835 MW of electricity on Saturday day time, however, he hoped that the situation would improve in the evening.



"Gas supply from two floating terminals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained suspended from 11 pm on Friday due to the impact of the super cyclone Mokha," said a press release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.



PDB in a separate press release said that the gas supply to the Chittagong and Comilla regions will be disrupted as cyclone Mocha approaching, it could affect the generation, transmission, distribution lines in the areas and storm-water surge could be washed out or broken many poles in the areas, that will also interrupted the power supply.



"We regretted for the inconvenience," BPDB spokesman Shamim Hasan said.



Gas supply remained suspended from 11 pm on Friday due to the impact of the super cyclone Mokha, said a press release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. It said that the Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and set to remain re-start the gas supply as soon as possible.



