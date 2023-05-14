Video
PM to brief media on tri-nation tour tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Monday to brief the media about the outcome of her recent tri-nation visit to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom (UK).

"The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 4pm on Monday," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

On April 25, Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for Tokyo on a four-day official visit to Japan on the first leg of her tri-nation visit. She went to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

On the second leg of her visit to Washington DC, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and some side events.

On the third leg of her visit to London, the Premier attended the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the King and the Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms from Washington DC.    �BSS


