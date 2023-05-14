

2 lakh people moved to safety from Cox's Bazar, St Martin's



According to the forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the cyclonic storm will landfall through the border of Bangladesh and Myanmar and the St Martin's Island of Cox's Bazar would in the centre point of the cyclone during its landfall. As a result, the most beautiful island of the country would be the most vulnerable one during the cyclone.



Considering the situation, the local administration has started evacuating the vulnerable people from the Island, so that they can be saved. Similarly, the people of nearby places including Teknaf are also being evacuated according to the district administration.

Meanwhile, backtracking from his previous announcement, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Saturday said at a press briefing held at Secretariat that "Mocha" will not turn into a super cyclone. Instead, it is now a very severe cyclone.



"Cyclone Mocha will not turn into a super cyclone. It has now turned into a very severe cyclone still moving North and Northeast. The way it is progressing, I fear it will hit Cox's Bazar and Myanmar. Mocha may hit the coastal area of Cox's Bazar between 6:00am and 6:00pm on Sunday," Enamur said.



While briefing after an emergency meeting of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme Implementation Board at his Ministry, the State Minister also informed that there may be tidal surges in six districts due to the cyclone Mocha.



"Due to its effect, there may be tidal surges in various areas including Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna," he said, adding, "There may be two to three metre high tides in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar while the rest will experience tidal surges of less than two metres. A surge of more than three metres in height remains a threat to people in shelters."



Citing the forecast of Met office, Dr Enamur said, "The cyclone could hit Sunday between 6:00am and 6:00pm. It will continue to touch the coast from Sunday morning. More than 200mm of rain will fall because of the cyclone. There is also a risk of landslides."



"Now the wind speed is 150km to 160km, it may increase to 180km. But there is no possibility of crossing 180kmph. That is why Mocha cannot be called a super cyclone," he added.



He further said, "The army has not been deployed so far. However, the Army, Navy and Coast Guard are working under the leadership of the Armed Forces Department.



Our Cox's Bazar correspondent reports that over 1.87 lakh people of Cox's Bazar including 2,500 from St Martin's Island have so far been evacuated.



Being the most dangerous area to face the wrath of the cyclone Mocha, they were moved to safety shelters in Teknaf and nearby areas, Cox's Bazar District Relief and Rehabilitation sources said.



"Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone, there is a risk of inundation of the low-lying areas," Md Jahangir Alam, an official of Cox's Bazar Relief and Rehabilitation Centre, told the national news agency BSS.



"The task of moving people to safety started on Saturday morning and was continuing till filing of this report on Saturday evening. people in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata, Shahparir Dwip in Teknaf and St Martin's Island have been taken to the nearby safety centres. The administration is providing cooked and dry food to the sheltered people at various centres," he added.



A control room has been opened in Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Office with a hotline -- 01872615132.



The district administration sources said that 576 shelters have been opened in the district since this morning. Miking campaign is being carried out to make the coastal residents take shelter before the cyclone hits.



Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Muhammad Shahin Imran said, "Apart from the 576 shelter centres, various social, educational and religious institutions have been prepared as temporary shelters for more than five lakh people."



Around 8,600 volunteers of the Red Crescent are campaigning for people to come to the shelters and the administration is providing vehicles for a speedy evacuation, he added.



More than 1.87 lakh people of Cox's Bazar including over 2,500 people from St Martin's Island have so far been evacuated after hoisting of Great Danger Signal No 10 for the maritime port of Cox's Bazar and cautionary Signal No 8 for the ports of Chattogram and Payra due to the cyclonic storm Mocha.According to the forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the cyclonic storm will landfall through the border of Bangladesh and Myanmar and the St Martin's Island of Cox's Bazar would in the centre point of the cyclone during its landfall. As a result, the most beautiful island of the country would be the most vulnerable one during the cyclone.Considering the situation, the local administration has started evacuating the vulnerable people from the Island, so that they can be saved. Similarly, the people of nearby places including Teknaf are also being evacuated according to the district administration.Meanwhile, backtracking from his previous announcement, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Saturday said at a press briefing held at Secretariat that "Mocha" will not turn into a super cyclone. Instead, it is now a very severe cyclone."Cyclone Mocha will not turn into a super cyclone. It has now turned into a very severe cyclone still moving North and Northeast. The way it is progressing, I fear it will hit Cox's Bazar and Myanmar. Mocha may hit the coastal area of Cox's Bazar between 6:00am and 6:00pm on Sunday," Enamur said.While briefing after an emergency meeting of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme Implementation Board at his Ministry, the State Minister also informed that there may be tidal surges in six districts due to the cyclone Mocha."Due to its effect, there may be tidal surges in various areas including Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna," he said, adding, "There may be two to three metre high tides in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar while the rest will experience tidal surges of less than two metres. A surge of more than three metres in height remains a threat to people in shelters."Citing the forecast of Met office, Dr Enamur said, "The cyclone could hit Sunday between 6:00am and 6:00pm. It will continue to touch the coast from Sunday morning. More than 200mm of rain will fall because of the cyclone. There is also a risk of landslides.""Now the wind speed is 150km to 160km, it may increase to 180km. But there is no possibility of crossing 180kmph. That is why Mocha cannot be called a super cyclone," he added.He further said, "The army has not been deployed so far. However, the Army, Navy and Coast Guard are working under the leadership of the Armed Forces Department.Our Cox's Bazar correspondent reports that over 1.87 lakh people of Cox's Bazar including 2,500 from St Martin's Island have so far been evacuated.Being the most dangerous area to face the wrath of the cyclone Mocha, they were moved to safety shelters in Teknaf and nearby areas, Cox's Bazar District Relief and Rehabilitation sources said."Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone, there is a risk of inundation of the low-lying areas," Md Jahangir Alam, an official of Cox's Bazar Relief and Rehabilitation Centre, told the national news agency BSS."The task of moving people to safety started on Saturday morning and was continuing till filing of this report on Saturday evening. people in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata, Shahparir Dwip in Teknaf and St Martin's Island have been taken to the nearby safety centres. The administration is providing cooked and dry food to the sheltered people at various centres," he added.A control room has been opened in Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Office with a hotline -- 01872615132.The district administration sources said that 576 shelters have been opened in the district since this morning. Miking campaign is being carried out to make the coastal residents take shelter before the cyclone hits.Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Muhammad Shahin Imran said, "Apart from the 576 shelter centres, various social, educational and religious institutions have been prepared as temporary shelters for more than five lakh people."Around 8,600 volunteers of the Red Crescent are campaigning for people to come to the shelters and the administration is providing vehicles for a speedy evacuation, he added.