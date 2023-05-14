JSD Prez Rab hospitalised Fakhrul visits him

Video
Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rab has been admitted to a city hospital as he fell sick.

Rab, who has long been suffering from heart disease, was taken to LabAid Hospital in Dhanmondi on Friday night as was feeling very unwell, said his wife Tania Rab.

She said Rab has been receiving treatment under the supervision of cardiologist APM Sohrabuzzman.

The 78-year-old JSD president was shifted to the cabin from the hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on Saturday morning.

In June last year, Rab received treatment at United Hospital in Gulshan after suffering from a heart attack.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited ailing Rab at the hospital on Saturday noon.

Later, talking to reporters, Fakhrul said Rab has been given treatment under the close observation of the doctors. "We hope he'll come round soon and he'll contribute to the ongoing movement."

He urged the country's people to pray for a speedy recovery of the veteran politician.     �UNB


