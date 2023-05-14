Govt weighs options to boost revenue to make ends meet next fiscal





The government plans to take various initiatives including reviewing tax exemption in different sectors in the forthcoming fiscal year.



The special facilities given in the current fiscal year to bring back money laundered from the country may be withdrawn. Besides this, there will be not much change is corporate tax.





Meanwhile, the shortfall in revenue collection of the NBR is Tk 29,008.51 crore in the first nine months (July to March) in the current fiscal year (2022-23).



Experts say import restrictions and dollar crisis have affected revenue collection heavily as the earnings from customs duty and income tax posted a negative growth.



Among these, the biggest deficit is at the import and export level (customs). The amount of this deficit is Tk 15,806.66 crore. Next is the value added tax (VAT) at the local level. The deficit in this sector is Tk 8,244 crore. The lowest deficit is Tk 4,957 crore from income tax and travel, according to sources.



Sources in the Prime Minister's Office have informed that the revenue policy including tax exemptions for the next fiscal year is scheduled to be finalized in a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Sunday (today).



According to sources, Bangladesh is taking the help of development partners to keep the country's economy dynamic. As part of this, at the end of last January, the IMF approved a loan of US$ 4.7 billion for Bangladesh.



A number of conditions have been laid down for NBR as well as other sectors to be observed over time.



For example, in the next fiscal year, additional duties and taxes will have to be collected in addition to the normal growth. It will amount to 50 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).



Apart from this, the government has to take initiatives to rationalize customs and tax exemptions.



According to NBR sources, in the last 50 years more than 200 notifications have been issued and tax exemptions have been given in various fields. NBR is looking into these notifications and reviewing them. Deductions that are no longer required will be eliminated. Apart from this, there are plans to implement the new Income Tax Act in 2024. Then it will be decided which of the tax exemptions or exemptions given by the notification will be retained and which will be cancelled.



On the other hand, the tax-free income limit will be slightly increased in the next fiscal year taking into consideration the high inflation. Besides, there was no response to the special opportunity given in the current fiscal year to return the smuggled out money. As a result, it may be withdrawn in the next fiscal year. Revenue collection policy, tax exemptions and new taxes are on the agenda of the meeting.



The Senior Secretary of the Internal Resources Division and the Chairman of the NBR Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, Prime Minister's Office Secretary, Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Prime Minister's Press Secretary and related officials will be present at the meeting.



Source said that the NBR chairman will present the revenue collection scenario of the current fiscal year in the meeting. Besides, various tax exemptions and their effects will be highlighted. Then the Prime Minister will give directions in this regard.



Sources that corporate tax was reduced last fiscal year for two years. This tax may not be reduced this time.



According to NBR sources, besides maintaining the speed of revenue collection, there is a thought of not reducing the corporate tax in the next fiscal year in order to focus on additional tax collection.



The corporate tax benefits of the export sector may decrease. Currently, the corporate tax rate for all export sectors, including the apparel sector is 12 per cent. If the factory is environmentally friendly, this rate is 10 per cent. Before the current fiscal year, only the garment sector was getting this benefit. All export sectors are getting this benefit from the current fiscal year. But now the thought of increasing the tax rate is going on.



NBR sources said the corporate tax rate may be raised to 15 per cent. Two years ago this tax rate was 20 per cent.



Officials say that now the tax is deducted at source on the export value of the export sector including the garment sector. The rate of tax at source is 1 per cent. Exporters have to make at least 10 per cent profit to adjust the tax at source at the end of the year. An increase in corporate tax would make the task of adjusting tax rates easier.



According to NBR sources, the tax exemptions that will expire on June 30 may not be extended.



According to sources, the customs and tax collection in the first 9 months of the current fiscal year is not at all satisfactory. During this period, an average revenue of only Tk 823 crore was collected per day. As a result, the tax division will have to collect customs duties at a double speed in the remaining three months.



The customs tax collection figure shows that in order to meet the target, NBR has to collect an average of Tk 1,588 crore per day in the three months of April to June. NBR has been given a target of tax collection of Tk 370,000 crore in the current budget. To achieve this huge goal, the customs officials will have to increase the speed of collection. A total of Tk 144,487 crores will be collected in the last quarter of the year.



Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the private research institute Policy Research Institute (PRI), said, "With the current tax administration, it will be impossible to collect Tk 430,000 crore in the forthcoming fiscal year." If reforms had started three to four years earlier, it would have been possible.



Sources said that the government is likely to place a 13.5-per cent bigger budget for the next fiscal year (2023-24), with higher subsidies and debt-servicing costs.



Such a higher outlay envisions a 35-per cent increase in subsidies and incentives, coupled with 27-percent rise in allocation for debt servicing, and 6.0-per cent rise in annual development programme (ADP).



