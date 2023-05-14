

Great Danger Signal 10 in Cox's Bazar

CHATTOGRAM May 13: Severe cyclonic storm Mocha- over East Central Bay and adjoining areas - is likely to intensify further and move in a North-Northwesterly direction and cross Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's North coast by 6:00pm today (Sunday).



Bangladesh Meteorolo-gical Department (BMD) in a special bulletin on Saturday said Cox's Bazar and adjoining coastal areas will experience the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm by this evening.





The Cox's Bazar region is expected to bear the main brunt of the cyclone where officials said an extensive preparedness was underway.



The government left the great danger signal unchanged at 8 for Chattogram.



Cyclone Mocha was 745 kilometres South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar on Saturday.



The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the cyclone centre is about 160 kph, rising to 175 kph in gusts and squalls. The sea will be very rough near the cyclone centre.



Landslides may occur due to heavy rains in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions as the effect of the cyclone. The effects will be felt by Saturday night, the Met Office said in its weather bulletin.



Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience rainfalls of as much as 89mm due to the effects of the storm.



The cyclone could cause tidal surges from 8 to 12 feet beyond the normal tide.



He said the Met office heightened the warning signal to the highest level in the scale of 10 to indicate its wrath and feared the St Martin's Island, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar town and Northern Myanmar coast will bear the worst effects of the storm.



Both the Cox's Bazar and Chattogram district administrations have started massive evacuation of people from the risky coastal areas of two districts to safer places.



Over 5 lakh people are likely to be evacuated from the coastal areas of these two districts by Sunday morning.



Besides, Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Muhammad Shahin Imran told the Daily Observer , "The administration has turned social, educational and religious institutions into makeshift shelters alongside 576 designated cyclone shelters in Cox's Bazar to accommodate over half a million people."



He further said nearly 8,600 Red Crescent volunteers and others joined a campaign asking people at risk to move to safety alongside the government officials while the district administration mobilized transports to carry them to the cyclone shelters.



He also confirmed that all 7,000 people of the St Martin's Island would be evacuated to shelters of the Island as the most powerful cyclone in nearly two decades barrelled towards Bangladesh and neighbouring Myanmar coasts.



The cyclonic storm might cause landslides in the hilly areas of the district and works were underway to relocate people living in risky points of foothills to safer places, DC said.



"Nearly 100,000 residents have been evacuated to shelter centres by 7:00pm on Saturday," he said.



There are concerns the cyclone could impact the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, where close to a million Rohingyas live in makeshift shelters. Red warning flags have been raised there.



Officials said many of the Rohingyas living in certain risky areas were moved to safer places at community centres.



Meanwhile, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has issued its own alert-4 after the met office asked the maritime port of Chattogram to keep hoisted Great Danger Signal 8.



Meanwhile, Chattogram port, which controls about 92 per cent of the country's import-export trade, has also stopped the release of goods, side by side suspending its operational activities.



Besides, vessels berthed at the jetty have been asked to move to outer anchorage as soon as possible. Lighter vessels have also been asked to take shelter towards Shah Amanat Bridge area of Karnaphuli River. At the same time, ships have started moving out of the jetty, said Mohammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority.



All operational activities of the port will remain suspended until the weather situation becomes normal, he added.



"Bulk ships have been driven out to the outer anchorage. The ships will remain at outer anchorage with their engines running," he added.



Besides, Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport authority has suspended its flight operational activities for 42 hours due to the intensification of the cyclonic storm Mocha in the Bay of Bengal.



