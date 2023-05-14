SSC exams on Sunday, Monday  under six edn boards postponed





The government has decided to close all educational institutions in the coastal region from today (Sunday).



This decision has been taken due to the situation arising due to the strong cyclone 'Mocha' in the Bay of Bengal.





When asked, he said that all the educational institutions in the areas where the cyclone may hit and there is danger of damage will remain closed. When the situation returns to normal, then all the educational institutions will run as usual.



He further said, "We are talking to the Meteorological Department. After consulting with the Met office, we will fix a time how long educational institutions will be closed.



Meanwhile, the examination to be held under the Chittagong Education Board, Jessore Education Board, Cumilla Education Board, Barisal Education Board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board has been postponed for two days due to the severe cyclone 'Mocha' brewing in the Bay of Bengal.



The ongoing SSC and equivalent examinations of 2023 have been postponed in six education boards on May 14 and May 15.



Inter-Education Board Coordinating Committee will announce the date and time of two-day postponed examinations of Cumilla Education Board, Jessore Education Board, Chittagong Education Board, Barisal Education Board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board after two days.



