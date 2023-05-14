

PM calls upon engineers to uphold country's development spree



"The trend of development of Bangladesh has to be continued and it's my only expectation to you (engineers). . . InshAllah, none could stop the development journey of Bangladesh," she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) as the chief guest on the IEB premises here.



Mentioning that they are working relentlessly for the development of the country's people, the Premier said that "You people (engineers) are the main force of the country's development."

She said Bangladesh is moving towards development when the Awami League came to the government and hoped that all would remain sincere so that "we could continue this development progress".



"Our goal is to build the country as 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041," Sheikh Hasina said, adding that they will implement the Delta Plan-2100 so none of the country would suffer anymore and generation to generation would get a decent and developed live.



"I expect that you (engineers) will do the work keeping it in your mind," she said.



Sheikh Hasina categorically said her government never takes any unnecessary mega projects. "We don't take unnecessary mega projects," she said.



She said the matter on which she always put emphasis the most is that which plan will bring optimum benefits for the people of the country and the government will be able to earn from that.



"Many people said many things regarding the mega projects. But, when the projects are completed, the mass people are enjoying the benefits of these," she added.



In this connection, the Prime Minister wanted to know that what those people, who criticised these mega projects, wanted to say.



"Whatever the project we take, at first we think how much the people of the country will be benefited.



And what will be the return of that project after its completion and how much quick it will come," she said.



Sheikh Hasina said that she never ever accepts any project with huge amount of money that gives by any country or any organisation which does not bring any good for the country and its people.



"I want to inform you (engineers) this. And I will never accept that. Because, I will do that which will be applicable for our country," she said.



The Prime Minister said the development that has been done by the government was not capital city centric. "We have done our development upto the rural areas," she said.



Sheiks Hasina said that the tendency to migrate from rural areas to city has been reduced as the government been able to supply power, upgrade communication system and established Digital Bangladesh.



Referring to the establishment of hundred economic zones across the country, Sheikh Hasina said that no indiscriminate establishment of industries will be allowed.



"We have created specific places for industries where all services will be available. We have to save our arable lands to continue our food production," she said.



She put emphasis on establishing food processing and agricultural products processing industries in the country.



The Prime Minister reiterated her stance not to continue huge subsidy in power, energy and agricultural sector for a long time.



"We have to reduce this subsidy, we have to keep that in our mind," she said.



With IEB President Engineer Md. Nurul Huda in the chair, IEB General Secretary Engineer Md. Shahadat Hossain (Shiblu) also spoke.



IEB Dhaka Centre Chairman Engineer Mollah M Abdul Hossain delivered welcome address, while its honorary secretary Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar gave vote of thanks.



On the outset, a video on the country's mega projects with a song was screened at the event.



At the ceremony, the Premier also handed over awards (gold medal) and certificates to different levels of engineers, centre, sub-centre, engineering division and graduates of AMIE section. �BSS



