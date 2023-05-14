Support duty-free benefits till 2029, Shahriar urges leaders at IOC







He also laid emphasis on sharing good practices among partner countries as Bangladesh seeks cooperation in the region.



"Bangladesh wants to walk together with the countries in the region by resolving the issues through discussion and joint efforts," the State Minister said while talking to reporters after three separate bilateral meetings with Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan and Assistant Minister of UAE on the sidelines of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka.

He said the leaders who are participating in the Indian Ocean Conference have highly appreciated Bangladesh's progress and its continued efforts for establishing regional peace.



Shahriar said Bangladesh has emerged as 35th largest economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Responding to a question, the State Minister said the government is looking into the agreements and signed joint communique with Japan during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit there so that follow up is done quickly on the targets.

