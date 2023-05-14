Child, 4 others sustain burns in refill factory explosion





At least five people including a child sustained burn injuries in an explosion at an unauthorized cylinder storage and refill factory in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Saturday.



The incident happened around 9:55am at Bilal's factory in Tetultala area near Ashulia's Fantasy Kingdom.





Locals said Billal is used to collect empty cylinders. Later, he refilled those with sand and water from big cylinder of 45 litres. Like other days, he was refilling the gas in the morning. Suddenly, the cylinder exploded and fire spread soon, leaving five injured.



Being informed, two units from EPZ Fire Service went to the spot and able to bring the blaze under their control within one hour of frantic efforts.

