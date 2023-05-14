Shipping Dept issues CDCs for untrained seafarers violating govt guidelines







According to the allegation, bypassing the provision of the government gazette issued regarding issuance of the CDCs, DoS Director General Md Nizamul Haque and Chief Nautical Surveyor Capt Md.



Giasuddin Ahmed have been clearing such proposals and issuing the CDCs. As around 95 per cent of Bangladeshi seafarers, who have taken training from country's marine academies including International Maritime Training Institute and Global Maritime Training Institute, have been serving in various foreign ships with goodwill. Once those untrained seafarers join the service in foreign ships, it would spoil goodwill and the market of Bangladesh seafarers in the international markets, the stakeholders in this sector claimed.

They have also demanded suspending issuance of such CDCs for the untrained and inexperienced persons to protect the interests of the country. According to the allegation, the DoS officials have been taking Tk4 lakh from each of the untrained CDC seekers for issuing a certificate, so that they can join the ships showing it. A pool of around 400 persons, who don't have any academic certificate of training of the trade, has been prepared by the DoS. Of those, 88 persons have already been given CDC while the process of giving others is on.



When contacted at his office on last Wednesday, rejecting the allegation of taking money for giving CDC, DoS Director General Md Nizamul Haque told this correspondent that some people who are already working or having experience of working in ships are being given CDCs, so that they can earn foreign currencies. Same time, some people of others professionals including physicians are also being given CDC, so that they join the lucrative jobs of ships.



"We have seen that some people who are already working in ships are forced to leave their jobs due CDCs. We have prepared a guideline to give them CDCs, so that they can continue in the jobs. An expert committee led by DoS's Chief Nautical Surveyor Capt Md. Giasuddin was formed to examine their expertise for getting the certificate. We will give CDCs to those who have assurance of having a job in ships," he added.



Regarding the provision of giving CDCs to only experience of training from the marine academies or maritime training institutes, the DoS DG said that this is not mandatory. "If the authority can be assured of their working experience, CDCs can be given."



However, only the persons who have admitted and taken training from any public or private marine academies or maritime training institutes can only be given CDCs, in accordance with the provision of "Trainee Seafarers Admission in the Public and Private Maritime Training Institutes Guideline, 2022."

