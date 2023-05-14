Video
Ex DU Proctor sacked three employees without any notice

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Tausiful Islam

Former Dhaka University (DU) Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani had dismissed three security guards without serving any notice.

He left no record of sacking and transfer of employees at the Proctor's Office.

On the charges of extortion and other offences, three sacked employees - Md Najmul Hossain, Rubel Chandra Dey and Md Saiful Islam - were verbally dismissed in 2021. Prof Rabbani did not investigate the allegations by forming a probe committee or discussing the matter with assistant proctors.
Rubel said, "He just told us not to come to duty anymore."

"As it was the Coronavirus pandemic, I had to struggle for my two children and wife including a 6-month old child at that time," said  Rubel in tears.

Narrating similar experience, Saiful said, "My pregnant wife even touched his (Prof Rabani's) feet. He sacked us after listening to his closest employees, without considering what were our faults."

"Although we were appointed following due process, we were sacked without giving us any paper of dismissal," Najmul told the Daily Observer.

"He could have investigated the allegations and warned us. Now we are spending our days in misery with our families," Najmul added. Saiful said that Prof Rabbani did not punish the main culprit Shamim, but dismissed us without holding proper investigation.

They were appointed for the Proctor's Office on March 9, 2019.

However, Prof Rabbani refuted the allegations, saying, "They were appointed on 'Work charge basis of 'No Work - No Pay'. I put them off duty after discussing with most of the assistant proctors. Saiful, Najmul and Rubel violated all the principles and  tarnished the image of the university."

But Assistant Proctor Prof Liton Kumar Saha said  that if one is recruited through a process by a legal body, one must be given a paper of dismissal.

 The DU authorities formed a three-member probe committee on March 1, to investigate the allegations of extortion against a section of the mobile team members, detailed in a report published in the Daily Observer on February 26.

The probe body found authenticity of the allegations and reported that Prof Rabbani rewarded extortion mastermind Md Shamim Hossain, a token man at the office, by making his job permanent even after learning that there were severe allegations of extortion and other crimes against him. He also sacked and transferred employees without following due process, stated a report, submitted to Vice Chancellor  Md Akhtaruzzaman on March 30.

Prof Rabbani told the Daily Observer, "The probe body did not talk to me after finding my irregularities. They could have talked to me. Probably the report did not provide the correct information."

"We gave our findings in the report. The higher authorities of the university will speak to him," Prof Liton said, who was the member secretary of the probe committee. On April 5, Prof M Maksudur Rahman, who headed the probe committee, was appointed as the Proctor.

However, the university authorities issued a seven-day show cause notice to Shamim, asking him to explain why he should not be sacked. Besides, six others were also issued show cause notices were also asked to explain why punitive action should not be taken against them for their involvement in extortion.


