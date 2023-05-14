Cops to stop Rohingyas from escaping camps: Kamal  





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said law enforcers have been alerted so that displaced Rohingyas can't go out crossing barbed-wire fences and spread out far and wide in the country.However, Rohingyas would be shifted to safer places if cyclone 'Mocha' hits Bangladesh, instead of Myanmar, he said.The Home Minister said all law enforcing agencies including APBn have been cautioned so that the Rohingyas couldn't spread out to the entire country from their enclosed camps.He was talking to reporters after the 50th founding anniversary programmes of Tejgaon Mahila College at Krishibid Institution in the capital early Saturday afternoon. Home Minister Kamal said law enforcers have been alerted so that the Rohingyas can't cross the barbed-wire fences taking advantage of the natural disaster. However, Rohingyas would be shifted to safer places if cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh part instead of Myanmar.He also said necessary directives have been given to law enforcers to extend cooperation to common people to deal with the disaster successfully.