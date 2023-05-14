

Fakhrul warns govt of ‘political storm’ if caretaker demand not met



At a massive public rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office arranged by Dhaka south and north city units, he also threatened that their party will put up a strong resistance if the government tries to hold the next election under it ignoring the mass demand for a polls-time neutral administration.



"A violent storm originating from the turbulent sea is approaching Bangladesh. There is no reason to think that only the natural storm is coming. A political storm-- to be originated from people's hearts-- will also hit the country and spread everywhere and all people," the BNP leader said.

He urged the government to try to understand the eye language of people before time runs out fast and hand over power to a caretaker administration accordingly. "If you want a safe exit then quit power, paving the way for arranging a fair and free election under a caretaker government."



He also declared 4 days separate programme sin 83 organizational districts.



Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies participated in the rally that was also meant for mounting pressure on the government to accept the party's 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government and free party chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition.



Fakhrul said it is now an established fact at home and abroad and everywhere that no credible election can be held under the Sheikh Hasina-led government. "As we don't want any election under Hasina, we must resist the polls under her."



He, however, said their party is in no way against the election. "We want the election and a government elected through the real votes of people. Our party came to power reputedly through the credible polls."



Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain said, "The people of the country have rejected Awami League and even the three countries that the Prime Minister visited recently have also rejected them. Everyone now wants resignation of this government."

