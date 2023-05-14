

Come to elections if you want safe exit, Quader to BNP



People will decide who will get safe exit through elections, said Quader.



He said these at a rally organized by Dhaka City North AL at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial premises in the capital's Mirpur. The rally was held to protest against BNP's anti-national conspiracy, lies and propaganda.

Obaidul Quader said, "Foreigners are our friends. They can advise, not impose. Only the people of the country can put in power."



Pointing out that the change of power is possible through elections, Obaidul Quader said, "We are ready, if the people want you (BNP), you will come to power."



"If people don't want we will take safe exit. That will be decided in our general election, not before that. No one else has the power to decide that, the people have the power."



Obaidul Quader said, "If you (BNP) want to come to power and want change, you have to come to the election. If you want to come to the election, then the election will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as in other democratic countries of the world."



"Those whom you complain, do they have caretaker government in their country?" he added.



The AL General Secretary said, "Mr Fakhrul needs a safe exit. The way he came down with the stick and again giving the impression of arson. It's not good. The result will not be good."



"We will not exit. We are fighters, we have fought. Gun barrels are not the source of our power. We are victims of conspiracy. There is no conspiracy in the political history of Awami League," Quader added.



Mentioning that foreigners cannot be put in power, the Awami League General Secretary said that those who are daydreaming that foreigners will be put in power by dissolving the Parliament, their colorful dreams will be shattered like a house of cards.



AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, General Secretary Dhaka North city AL SM Mannan Kochi, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar addressed the protest rally while Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman was in the chair.



Urging BNP to participate in the next general elections, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that come to the elections if you (BNP) want a safe exit.People will decide who will get safe exit through elections, said Quader.He said these at a rally organized by Dhaka City North AL at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial premises in the capital's Mirpur. The rally was held to protest against BNP's anti-national conspiracy, lies and propaganda.Obaidul Quader said, "Foreigners are our friends. They can advise, not impose. Only the people of the country can put in power."Pointing out that the change of power is possible through elections, Obaidul Quader said, "We are ready, if the people want you (BNP), you will come to power.""If people don't want we will take safe exit. That will be decided in our general election, not before that. No one else has the power to decide that, the people have the power."Obaidul Quader said, "If you (BNP) want to come to power and want change, you have to come to the election. If you want to come to the election, then the election will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as in other democratic countries of the world.""Those whom you complain, do they have caretaker government in their country?" he added.The AL General Secretary said, "Mr Fakhrul needs a safe exit. The way he came down with the stick and again giving the impression of arson. It's not good. The result will not be good.""We will not exit. We are fighters, we have fought. Gun barrels are not the source of our power. We are victims of conspiracy. There is no conspiracy in the political history of Awami League," Quader added.Mentioning that foreigners cannot be put in power, the Awami League General Secretary said that those who are daydreaming that foreigners will be put in power by dissolving the Parliament, their colorful dreams will be shattered like a house of cards.AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, General Secretary Dhaka North city AL SM Mannan Kochi, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar addressed the protest rally while Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman was in the chair.