SC relaxes dress code for lower court judges, lawyers







During court proceedings judges and lawyers of subordinate courts across the country don't have to wear black gown amid the heat wave, said the apex court.



A meeting chaired by the Chief Justice Hasan Foes Siddique and attended by senior judges of the apex court took the decision relaxing the dress code for the subordinate court judges and lawyers allowing them to wear white shirt and black pants during court proceedings.

The circular signed by Registrar General of the Supreme Court Golam Rabbani said that following Bar Association's request, the Chief Justice in consultation with the senior judges of the Supreme Court allowed subordinate civil and criminal courts, tribunals judges and lawyers to wear white full sleeve shirt/white saree/salwar kameez and white neck band. They will wear tie but there is no need to wear black coat and gown during the court proceedings, according to the circular.



Earlier, several petitions were sent to the Chief Justice to prescribe separate summer and winter dress codes for lawyers and judges due to prevailing high temperatures. On Thursday afternoon, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) executive committee led by SCBA President Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Secretary Abdun Noor Dulal appealed to the Chief Justice to relax the dress code.



Several lawyers, including Barrister Muhammad Humayan Kabir, SCBA and Bar Council members also requested the Chief Justice to relax the dress code.



In an application, they called for relaxing the dress code in view of the country's tropical climate with its temperatures for about eight months of the year.

