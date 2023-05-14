Prices skyrocket at capital’s kitchen markets







On Saturday, green papaya cost Tk 80 per kg, bitter gourd -- Tk 100 per kg, pointed gourd - Tk 80 per kg, bringil -- Tk 80 per kg, yard-long bean-- Tk 80 per kg, teasle gourd-- Tk 100 per kg, sweet pumpkin -- Tk 40 per kg, bitter gourd -- Tk 100, tomato -- Tk 40 per kg, radish --Tk 60 per kg and cucumber Tk 60 per kg.



One silver gourd cost Tk 60, one kg of carrot -- Tk 100, a lot of sticks Tk 100 per kg, gourd -- Tk 80 per piece, green chilli -- Tk 250 per kg and four green banana -- Tk 40.

Private company employee Enamul Haque was shocked to find that vegetable prices became prohibitive at Mahakhali kitchen market.



Sharif Mia, a vegetable seller at Karwan Bazar kitchen market blamed short supply of vegetables for their high prices.



Garment worker Habibur Rahman said he could not afford to buy vegetable at Malibag kitchen market.

Abdul Malek, a vegetable seller at Mohakhali kitchen market, said that vegetable sales decreased due high prices.



Prices of spices also increased across the board, said Kallanpur New Market retailer and wholesaler Bishwanath Dutta.



Though supply of sugar increased it is being sold at the unusually high price of Tk 140 per kg at the capital's kitchen markets.

