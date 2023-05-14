Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Prices skyrocket at capital’s kitchen markets

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

Vegetable prices are soaring in Dhaka city's kitchen markets.

On Saturday, green papaya cost Tk 80 per kg, bitter gourd -- Tk 100 per kg, pointed gourd - Tk 80 per kg, bringil -- Tk 80 per kg, yard-long bean-- Tk 80 per kg, teasle gourd-- Tk 100 per kg, sweet pumpkin -- Tk 40 per kg, bitter gourd -- Tk 100, tomato --  Tk 40 per kg, radish --Tk 60 per kg and cucumber Tk 60 per kg.

One silver gourd cost Tk 60, one kg of carrot -- Tk 100, a lot of sticks Tk 100 per kg, gourd -- Tk 80 per piece, green chilli -- Tk 250 per kg and four green banana -- Tk 40.

Private company employee Enamul Haque was shocked to find that vegetable prices became prohibitive at Mahakhali kitchen market.

Sharif Mia, a vegetable seller at Karwan Bazar kitchen market blamed short supply of vegetables for their high prices.

Garment worker Habibur Rahman said he could not afford to buy vegetable at Malibag kitchen market.
Abdul Malek, a vegetable seller at Mohakhali kitchen market, said that vegetable sales decreased due high prices.

Prices of spices also increased across the board, said Kallanpur New Market retailer and wholesaler Bishwanath Dutta.

Though supply of sugar increased it is being sold at the unusually high price of Tk 140 per kg at the capital's kitchen markets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Support duty-free benefits till 2029, Shahriar urges leaders at IOC
Child, 4 others sustain burns in refill factory explosion
Shipping Dept issues CDCs for untrained seafarers violating govt guidelines
Ex DU Proctor sacked three employees without any notice
Cops to stop Rohingyas from escaping camps: Kamal  
Fakhrul warns govt of ‘political storm’ if caretaker demand not met
Come to elections if you want safe exit, Quader to BNP
SC relaxes dress code for lower court judges, lawyers


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning as Mocha approaches
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft