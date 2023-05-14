IIUC family mourns Shahadat’s death

CHATTOGRAM, May 13: International Islamic University of Chittagong (IIUC) family expressed deep grief over the death of Shahadat Hossain Shahed, administrative officer of IIUC.



In a condolence message, Chairman of Board of Trustees of IIUC Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi MP, Vice-Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif along with BOT members, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Treasurer, Controller of Exams, Dean, Registrar and all the teachers, officials, employees prayed for the departed soul and expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.



