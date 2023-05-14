Social watchdogs call for protecting rivers in Rajshahi







RAJSHAHI, May 13: Social watchdogs at a street-corner meeting here on Saturday unequivocally called for protecting the existing rivers, including the mighty Padma, through freeing those from the pollution and grabbing.They categorically mentioned that the unabated pollution, contamination and illegal grabbing are posing serious threats to the rivers and demanded immediate action against the malpractices.Rajshahi Rakkha Sangram Parishad organized a human chain-cum street corner meeting at Shaheb Bazar Zero Point putting forward a set of demands to protect the rivers.Editor of Daily Sonali Sangbad Liakat Ali, valiant freedom fighters Mustafizur Rahman Khan and Advocate Saidul Islam and members of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Afzal Hossain and Jamat Khan addressed the meeting.Emphasizing the importance of the rivers for the survival of the region, discussants expect that the Padma River will be brought under capital dredging for restoration of its navigability.Living and livelihood conditions of many people are dependent on the rivers which has also influenced the ecosystem and biodiversity in the region. In all these perspectives, there is an urgent need to protect the rivers.Liakat Ali said there are immense prospects of carrying goods through the river routes after capital dredging of the Padma River. �BSS