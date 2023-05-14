Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Social watchdogs call for protecting rivers in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

RAJSHAHI, May 13: Social watchdogs at a street-corner meeting here on Saturday unequivocally called for protecting the existing rivers, including the mighty Padma, through freeing those from the pollution and grabbing.

They categorically mentioned that the unabated pollution, contamination and illegal grabbing are posing serious threats to the rivers and demanded immediate action against the malpractices.

Rajshahi Rakkha Sangram Parishad organized a human chain-cum street corner meeting at Shaheb Bazar Zero Point putting forward a set of demands to protect the rivers.

Editor of Daily Sonali Sangbad Liakat Ali, valiant freedom fighters Mustafizur Rahman Khan and Advocate Saidul Islam and members of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Afzal Hossain and Jamat Khan addressed the meeting.

Emphasizing the importance of the rivers for the survival of the region, discussants expect that the Padma River will be brought under capital dredging for restoration of its navigability.

Living and livelihood conditions of many people are dependent on the rivers which has also influenced the ecosystem and biodiversity in the region. In all these perspectives, there is an urgent need to protect the rivers.

Liakat Ali said there are immense prospects of carrying goods through the river routes after capital dredging of the Padma River.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IIUC family mourns Shahadat’s death
Social watchdogs call for protecting rivers in Rajshahi
Dengue cases keep rising 29 more hospitalised
8 more Covid cases reported
284 medical teams prepared to ensure healthcare during ‘Mocha’ in Ctg
Unidentified man found dead in city
Hasan urges expats to resist anti-state propaganda
DU ‘Business Studies’ unit entry test held


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning as Mocha approaches
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft