Dengue cases keep rising 29 more hospitalised

Twenty-nine more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning.Of the new patients, 23 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Ninety-eight dengue patients, including 76 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,225 dengue cases, 1,115 recoveries, and twelve deaths this year. �UNB