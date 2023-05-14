8 more Covid cases reported







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,461, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 1.64 per cent from Friday's 1.9 per cent as 488 samples were tested.



The recovery rate increased to 98.4 percent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.



Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB



