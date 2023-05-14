284 medical teams prepared to ensure healthcare during ‘Mocha’ in Ctg







Civil Surgeon Dr Md Ilias Chowdhury said that a total of three to five health workers are working in each team and the medical teams will provide emergency health care to the victims during and after the disaster.



Among the medical teams, one medical team has kept ready for each of the 200 unions of the Chattogram district, a total of 70 medical teams are working under 14 upazila health complexes of the district.

Besides, nine medical teams have been kept in each nine urban dispensaries under the control of the Civil Surgeon Office and five medical teams have also been working in Chattogram General Hospital, Dr Ilias Chowdhury disclosed in a meeting at its office on Saturday morning.



"Most of the medical teams already been reached their schedule places and will be operated their services soon after beginning of the disaster 'Mocha'," he said, adding that the health workers will work in the union-level medical teams while the doctors will work in the upazila-level teams.

The health department is on high alert, the Civil Surgeon added.



Meanwhile, the leave of all the officers and employees under the Civil Surgeon's Office has been canceled to deal with Cyclone 'Mocha'.



An emergency control room has also been opened by district civil surgeon office. �BSS



CHATTOGRAM, May 13: Around 284 medical teams, formed by Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office, here are prepared for ensuring healthcare services to the people during and after the cyclone 'Mocha'.Civil Surgeon Dr Md Ilias Chowdhury said that a total of three to five health workers are working in each team and the medical teams will provide emergency health care to the victims during and after the disaster.Among the medical teams, one medical team has kept ready for each of the 200 unions of the Chattogram district, a total of 70 medical teams are working under 14 upazila health complexes of the district.Besides, nine medical teams have been kept in each nine urban dispensaries under the control of the Civil Surgeon Office and five medical teams have also been working in Chattogram General Hospital, Dr Ilias Chowdhury disclosed in a meeting at its office on Saturday morning."Most of the medical teams already been reached their schedule places and will be operated their services soon after beginning of the disaster 'Mocha'," he said, adding that the health workers will work in the union-level medical teams while the doctors will work in the upazila-level teams.The health department is on high alert, the Civil Surgeon added.Meanwhile, the leave of all the officers and employees under the Civil Surgeon's Office has been canceled to deal with Cyclone 'Mocha'.An emergency control room has also been opened by district civil surgeon office. �BSS