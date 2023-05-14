Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

284 medical teams prepared to ensure healthcare during ‘Mocha’ in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

CHATTOGRAM, May 13: Around 284 medical teams, formed by Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office, here are prepared for ensuring healthcare services to the people during and after the cyclone 'Mocha'.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Ilias Chowdhury said that a total of three to five health workers are working in each team and the medical teams will provide emergency health care to the victims during and after the disaster.

Among the medical teams, one medical team has kept ready for each of the 200 unions of the Chattogram district, a total of 70 medical teams are working under 14 upazila health complexes of the district.

Besides, nine medical teams have been kept in each nine urban dispensaries under the control of the Civil Surgeon Office and five medical teams have also been working in Chattogram General Hospital, Dr Ilias Chowdhury disclosed in a meeting at its office on Saturday morning.

"Most of the medical teams already been reached their schedule places and will be operated their services soon after beginning of the disaster 'Mocha'," he said, adding that the health workers will work in the union-level medical teams while the doctors will work in the upazila-level teams.
The health department is on high alert, the Civil Surgeon added.

Meanwhile, the leave of all the officers and employees under the Civil Surgeon's Office has been canceled to deal with Cyclone 'Mocha'.

An emergency control room has also been opened by district civil surgeon office.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IIUC family mourns Shahadat’s death
Social watchdogs call for protecting rivers in Rajshahi
Dengue cases keep rising 29 more hospitalised
8 more Covid cases reported
284 medical teams prepared to ensure healthcare during ‘Mocha’ in Ctg
Unidentified man found dead in city
Hasan urges expats to resist anti-state propaganda
DU ‘Business Studies’ unit entry test held


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning as Mocha approaches
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft