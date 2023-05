Local people spotted the body of the man around 9am and informed police, said Rashedul Islam, sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.



A 45-year-old unidentified man was found dead near the gate of High Court Mazar in the city on Saturday.Local people spotted the body of the man around 9am and informed police, said Rashedul Islam, sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.Police suspected that the man was a beggar and used to sleep in the High Court Mazar area at night. �UNB