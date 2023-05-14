Hasan urges expats to resist anti-state propaganda







"Expatriate Bangladeshis in Europe would have to resist the evil conspiracy unitedly," he said while exchanging views with the leaders and activists of Awami League Stockholm unit in Sweden.



The minister reached Stockholm today to attend 'EEU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum'. Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden Mehedi Hasan and local AL leaders welcomed him.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the leaders of Awami League European Union unit had always stood beside Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister. They are also playing an outstanding role in the economic progress of the country by sending remittances, he added.



AL Sweden unit president Jahangir Kabir, general secretary Dr Forhad Ali Khan, vice president Sirajul Haque Khan Rana, joint general secretary Dalil Uddin Dulu, treasurer Freedom Fighter Shamsul Alam, and leader Afsar Ahmed, among others were present. �BSS



