DU ‘Business Studies’ unit entry test held
The admission examination of the Business Studies unit of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2022-23 academic sessions was held peacefully in eight divisional cities on Saturday.
The test began at 11:00am and continued till 12:30pm.
DU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad visited the centre at the Faculty of Business Studies on the campus at 11:00am.
He expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements.
Talking to journalists, Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman said that no unexpected incident took place during the examination.