Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:06 AM
City News

DU ‘Business Studies’ unit entry test held

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

The admission examination of the Business Studies unit of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2022-23 academic sessions was held peacefully in eight divisional cities on Saturday.

The test began at 11:00am and continued till 12:30pm.

DU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad visited the centre at the Faculty of Business Studies on the campus at 11:00am.

He expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements.

A total of 41,368 admission seekers applied for the test against 1,050 seats, said a press release issued by Mahmood Alam, Director of the DU PRO.

Talking to journalists, Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman said that no unexpected incident took place during the examination.


