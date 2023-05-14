2 construction workers die in city







The deceased were identified as Rabbi, 20, son of Liton of Tangail district and Robi, 18.



The two workers fell from Gazi Tower, an under construction building at Kadamtoli while working there in the morning, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

Later, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them dead. �UNB



