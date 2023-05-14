Video
Protect river Narasundha from the pangs of death

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The river Narasundha, which flows through Kishoreganj town, has a glorious past. But at present, the river does not have the right shape. In the past, people used to get scared due to the terrible appearance of the Narsundha River. But river filling, illegal encroachment, excessive pollution, and water hyacinths are devouring the past traditions of Narsundha.

Particularly large quantities of toxic chemicals and waste from hospitals, clinics, households, and other establishments are dumped into the river every day. Two banks of the river are directly used to discharge solid waste. That's how its water is polluted, and a perpetual stench fills the air around it. Moreover, the water of the river has not overflowed because of water hyacinths. It looks like a green field!

However, I hope that the Narsundha River returns to its past glory. For this reason, I am requesting the District Commissioner of Kishoreganj, Municipality Mayor, and Concern Authority to take prompt action to save Narasundha from the pangs of death.

Mohammad Rajib
Student, at the Department of English, Comilla University



