Bracing for Mocha







As per the latest report of the Indian Met Department, it is likely to cross Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar by this afternoon as a very strong cyclonic storm with maximum wind speed of 150-160 km per hour going up to 175 km per hour.



Earlier, on Sunday Mocha had intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east central Bay of Bengal and was staying 760km south southwest of Cox's Bazar.

Mocha is feared to leave a trail of devastation. As part of the cautionary measures, the district administration has urged people of the coastal belts to go to shelter centres. However, the Met office authorities advised to hoist great danger signal no 10 for the maritime port in Cox's Bazar ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Mocha by 6pm on Sunday



Bangladesh, naturally, is one of the most cyclone-prone areas of the world due to its geographical location. Every year, moderate to severe cyclones occur several times in the country as depression forms seven to eight times every year in the Bay of Bengal with some of these depressions intensifying into cyclonic storm.



A number of meteorological factors such as weather patterns, cyclone-forming capacity and wind currents in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal cause the formation of cyclonic storms. These factors might intensify in any given time span leading to an increase in the number of cyclones.



Generally, cyclones hit the southwest coast of the country which has more natural defences to face major disasters like cyclones with Sundarbans situated on this coast.



Sundarbans is considered a blessing for us safeguarding the country from the natural calamities. Wind speed and tidal surge weaken when a cyclone hits Sundarbans. Many cyclones like Sidr and Aila that had struck the region has caused relatively less damage.



Bangladesh had witnessed one of the history's deadliest cyclones in April in 1991 when an estimated 140,000 people had died during the severe storm in the Chattogram region. And the latest one lashing the country was in October last year.



Since our government has already developed an effective Cyclone Preparedness Programme in cooperation with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society under the guidance of the Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973, the country has been well prepared to face such kind of cyclones.



With hands-on experience in dealing with natural disasters, Bangladesh has become a world leader in coastal resilience and an inspiration for other climate-vulnerable nations. So, we believe that the authorities particularly district administrations are well prepped and will leave no stone unturned in order to save lives and properties in case coastal people are severely affected by the powerful Mocha.



