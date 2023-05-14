Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 May, 2023, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Bracing for Mocha

Published : Sunday, 14 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Bangladesh has braced itself to face a severe cyclone, Mocha, which is bearing down on some coastal parts of the country today.

As per the latest report of the Indian Met Department, it is likely to cross Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar by this afternoon as a very strong cyclonic storm with maximum wind speed of 150-160 km per hour going up to 175 km per hour.

Earlier, on Sunday Mocha had intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east central Bay of Bengal and was staying 760km south southwest of Cox's Bazar.

Mocha is feared to leave a trail of devastation. As part of the cautionary measures, the district administration has urged people of the coastal belts to go to shelter centres. However, the Met office authorities advised to hoist great danger signal no 10 for the maritime port in Cox's Bazar ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Mocha by 6pm on Sunday

Bangladesh, naturally, is one of the most cyclone-prone areas of the world due to its geographical location. Every year, moderate to severe cyclones occur several times in the country as depression forms seven to eight times every year in the Bay of Bengal with some of these depressions intensifying into cyclonic storm.

A number of meteorological factors such as weather patterns, cyclone-forming capacity and wind currents in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal cause the formation of cyclonic storms. These factors might intensify in any given time span leading to an increase in the number of cyclones.

Generally, cyclones hit the southwest coast of the country which has more natural defences to face major disasters like cyclones with Sundarbans situated on this coast.

Sundarbans is considered a blessing for us safeguarding the country from the natural calamities. Wind speed and tidal surge weaken when a cyclone hits Sundarbans. Many cyclones like Sidr and Aila that had struck the region has caused relatively less damage.

Bangladesh had witnessed one of the history's deadliest cyclones in April in 1991 when an estimated 140,000 people had died during the severe storm in the Chattogram region. And the latest one lashing the country was in October last year.

Since our government has already developed an effective Cyclone Preparedness Programme in cooperation with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society under the guidance of the Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973, the country has been well prepared to face such kind of cyclones.

With hands-on experience in dealing with natural disasters, Bangladesh has become a world leader in coastal resilience and an inspiration for other climate-vulnerable nations. So, we believe that the authorities particularly district administrations are well prepped and will leave no stone unturned in order to save lives and properties in case coastal people are severely affected by the powerful Mocha.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protect river Narasundha from the pangs of death
Bracing for Mocha
PM’s inspiring call for SDG-3 implementation
Make Dhaka free from dust pollution
Now sugar tastes bitter
Move factories out of residential areas
International Nurses Day
Are we ready to tackle a Dengue outbreak  


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning as Mocha approaches
Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna, Agricultural universities suspended
'Mocha' may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm
Mocha likely to cross Cox's Bazar coast by 6pm Sunday
Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room
SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed
JSD President ASM Abdur Rab hospitalised
US implementing $17 mn program to expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy
Zaynax Health wins gold award at ITEX, Malaysia 2023
Man held for cheating women introducing himself army major
Most Read News
Cox's Bazar port asked to hoist signal No. 10
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
BIWTA suspends water vessels across country
Law enforcers alerted so that Rohingyas can't spread to entire country
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
Mocha: Gas supply at 2 Maheshkhali LNG terminals suspended
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Flights cancelled at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar airports
Blast at cylinder refill factory in Savar, 5 burnt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft